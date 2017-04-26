THE VITAL 25

April 22nd 2017

Seriously, what da hell people? After last week’s pretty stable showing for your fave songs, this week went ballistic and we had a huge shake up. Alesso fell from numero uno all the way down to number 5 and LO’99 who had been strong in the top 3 for the last 2 weeks fell to number 4. What that means is we have 2 new entries landing in the top 3. In at number 3 is LDRU with the uplifting Trap styles of To Be Free and Kilter has rocketed up the charts to land at number 2 with Count On Me. So, this means our all Australian top 3 is rounded out by duo The Aston Shuffle who conquered The Vital with Pass You By taking out the No1 spot.

Here is the full countdown and remember to tune in at 5 each Sat for Jack and the Vital 25.

25 Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home

24 Viceroy – Marinate (Feat. Wilki)

23 Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)

22 Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)

21 Illy – You Say When (Feat. Marko Penn)

20 Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

19 Enschway & Sumthin Sumthin – I’ll Wait

18 Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)

17 Jason Ross & Seven Lions – Higher Love (Feat. Paul Meany)

16 Elk Road – Come Down

15 Timmy Trumpet & Qulinez – Satelliites

14 Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)

13 Calvin Harris – Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)

12 Armand Van Helden & Komes – Fried Chicken

11 Axwell & Ingrosso – I Love You (Feat. Kid Ink)

10 Airwolf – The Way It Is

09 Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe)

08 Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)

07 Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)

06 Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling – Open Your Eyes

05 Alesso – Falling

04 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen

03 LDRU – To Be Free

02 Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)

01 The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By