We saw many new tracks arrive in the vital this week from the likes of Naughty Boy, Adventure Club and Alison Wonderland! Local lad Fresh ‘Til Death took out the number 2 slot wot killer track Make up Your Mind. However, it was our homeboy Uberjak’d who took the top spot for his second week in a row with his collaboration with Yton ‘Fix You Up’. Can it survive til week three..?

THE VITAL 25

January 21st 2017

25 Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go

24 Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)

23 Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)

22 Sigma – Find Me (Feat. Birdy)

21 Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night

20 Naughty Boy – Should’ve Been Me (Feat. Kyla & Popcaan)

19 Adventure Club – Firestorm (Feat. Sarah)

18 Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)

17 Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)

16 Oliver Heldens – Good Life (Feat. Ida Corr)

15 M-Phazes & Alison Wonderland – Messiah

14 Bombs Away – Move On Up

13 Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

12 Young Franco – Miss You

11 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike VS Diplo – Hey Baby (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)

10 Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn Break Crash

09 Flume – Heater

08 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

07 Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away

06 Tyler Touche – New To You

05 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

04 Golden Features – Wolfie (Feat. Julia Stone)

03 PNAU – Chameleon

02 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)

01 Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)

