So many great tracks out at the moment (actually so much stuff that we can`t wait for the Top 92 for 2017, it`s going to be a good one). Anyway another exciting week on your fave chart show with 2 newibes coming up trumps and giving us a new Number 1. First off last week`s winner BensonTrying (Feat. Yeo) dropped from first to third and The Aston ShufflePass You By fell from 2 to 4. That means SCNDLBlindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo) had some space to enter into the top 2 at Number 2 meaning we have a new ace this week in the shape of Faint OneLost (Feat. Billie McCarthy). Nice!

Thanks to everybody who voted and checked out the show. We will be doing it all again on Saturday from 5 so get voting on The Drop Shop to help us choose next week’s Vital.

THE VITAL 25  

May 22nd 2017

25 Axwell & Ingrosso – I Love You (Feat. Kid Ink)
24 Calvin Harris – Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)
23 Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)
22 Super Cruel – November (Feat. Lisa Mitchell)
21 Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling – Open Your Eyes
20 Joel Fletcher & Tyron Hapi – Embers (Feat. Bianca)
19 Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)
18 Slumberjack – Afraid, Unafraid (Feat. Sam Sparro)
17 Martin Jensen – Solo Dance
16 Hartway – Beyond (Feat. Lesley Williams)
15 Kendrick Lamar – Humble
14 R3hab – Trouble (Feat. Verite)
13 Nervo – In Your Arms
12 Airwolf – The Way It Is
11 Motez – Praise
10 Yellow Claw – Good Day (Feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant)
09 LDRU – To Be Free
08 Goldlink – Meditation (Feat. Jazmine Sullivan & KAYTRANADA)
07 Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)
06 Mura Masa – 1 Night (Feat. Charli XCX)
05 Wilkinson – We Will Be (Feat. Matt Wills)
04 The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By
03 Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)
02 SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo)
01 Faint One – Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy)

Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017