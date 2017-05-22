So many great tracks out at the moment (actually so much stuff that we can`t wait for the Top 92 for 2017, it`s going to be a good one). Anyway another exciting week on your fave chart show with 2 newibes coming up trumps and giving us a new Number 1. First off last week`s winner Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo) dropped from first to third and The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By fell from 2 to 4. That means SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo) had some space to enter into the top 2 at Number 2 meaning we have a new ace this week in the shape of Faint One – Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy). Nice!

Thanks to everybody who voted and checked out the show. We will be doing it all again on Saturday from 5 so get voting on The Drop Shop to help us choose next week’s Vital.

THE VITAL 25

May 22nd 2017

25 Axwell & Ingrosso – I Love You (Feat. Kid Ink)

24 Calvin Harris – Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)

23 Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)

22 Super Cruel – November (Feat. Lisa Mitchell)

21 Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling – Open Your Eyes

20 Joel Fletcher & Tyron Hapi – Embers (Feat. Bianca)

19 Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)

18 Slumberjack – Afraid, Unafraid (Feat. Sam Sparro)

17 Martin Jensen – Solo Dance

16 Hartway – Beyond (Feat. Lesley Williams)

15 Kendrick Lamar – Humble

14 R3hab – Trouble (Feat. Verite)

13 Nervo – In Your Arms

12 Airwolf – The Way It Is

11 Motez – Praise

10 Yellow Claw – Good Day (Feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant)

09 LDRU – To Be Free

08 Goldlink – Meditation (Feat. Jazmine Sullivan & KAYTRANADA)

07 Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)

06 Mura Masa – 1 Night (Feat. Charli XCX)

05 Wilkinson – We Will Be (Feat. Matt Wills)

04 The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By

03 Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)

02 SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo)

01 Faint One – Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy)