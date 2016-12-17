As summer begins to heat up, so does the Fresh 92.7 playlist and the Vital 25! We’re seeing many big names and even bigger tunes enter the Vital 25, and it makes us oh, so excited for the summer playlist!

As for this week’s #1, it seems that Peking Duk have managed to hold down the top spot for their second week in a row. Teamed up with their good friend Elliphant; ‘Stranger’ has us diggin’ the summer vibes and begging for more from the duo (or trio in this case) in 2017! Speaking of which – have you been voting for your favourite tracks on the Drop Shop? Head there now to make sure your favourite track is #1 next week!

THE VITAL 25

17th December, 2016

25 Duke Dumont – Be Here

24 PNAU – Chameleon

23 Wilkinson – Sweet Lies

22 PON CHO – Frozen (Feat. Paige IV)

21 Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE – Frontlines (Feat. GG Magree)

20 R3hab – Icarus

19 Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)

18 What So Not – Trust (Feat. BURNS)

17 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

16 KLP – Ember

15 Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You

14 Sleepy Tom – Distant Future (Feat. Dirty Radio)

13 Lenno – Mind Made Up (Feat. Cookin’ On 3 Burners)

12 Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go

11 GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)

10 Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me

09 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

08 Calvin Harris – My Way

07 Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

06 Rufus – Innerbloom

05 Tkay Maidza – Simulation

04 Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night

03 Mura Masa – Lovesick (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

02 Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)

01 Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant