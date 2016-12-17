As summer begins to heat up, so does the Fresh 92.7 playlist and the Vital 25! We’re seeing many big names and even bigger tunes enter the Vital 25, and it makes us oh, so excited for the summer playlist!

As for this week’s #1, it seems that Peking Duk have managed to hold down the top spot for their second week in a row. Teamed up with their good friend Elliphant; ‘Stranger’ has us diggin’ the summer vibes and begging for more from the duo (or trio in this case) in 2017! Speaking of which – have you been voting for your favourite tracks on the Drop Shop? Head there now to make sure your favourite track is #1 next week!

The Vital 25 is sponsored by UniSA College: the supportive pathway to your degree.

THE VITAL 25

17th December, 2016

25           Duke Dumont – Be Here

24           PNAU – Chameleon

23           Wilkinson – Sweet Lies

22           PON CHO – Frozen (Feat. Paige IV)

21           Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE – Frontlines (Feat. GG Magree)

20           R3hab – Icarus

19           Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)

18           What So Not – Trust (Feat. BURNS)

17           Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

16           KLP – Ember

15           Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You

14           Sleepy Tom – Distant Future (Feat. Dirty Radio)

13           Lenno – Mind Made Up (Feat. Cookin’ On 3 Burners)

12           Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go

11           GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)

10           Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me

09           Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

08           Calvin Harris – My Way

07           Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

06           Rufus – Innerbloom

05           Tkay Maidza – Simulation

04           Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night

03           Mura Masa – Lovesick (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

02           Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)

01           Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant

UniSA Vital 25 Logo

 

 

Updated: Saturday, December 17, 2016