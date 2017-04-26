THE VITAL 25

April 15th 2017

Although the top spots have swapped around a bit they have held a bit more consistent than the previous weeks. Obviously you’re still digging the sweet as tracks coming from the likes of LO’99 and the recent release from superstar Alesso. Tinie Tempah had been riding high with smash hit Text from Your Ex sitting at number 3 last week but a drop in votes meant Mr Tinie fell to number 4. So, we have a new number 3 in the shape of Aussie duo The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By. Very nice. So this means the number 2 spot belongs to last week’s number 1 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen and maestro Alesso is our number 1 hero with Falling.

Check the full list for what’s burning up your airwaves right now and tune in from 5 on Sat to catch Jack on the Vital 25.

25 Dirty Radio – True Love

24 Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)

23 Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely

22 Krunk – To The Wire (Feat. Tima D)

21 DJ Zinc – Feel The Love

20 Airwolf – The Way It Is

19 WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi)

18 Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)

17 Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home

16 LDRU – To Be Free

15 Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)

14 Viceroy – Marinate (Feat. Wilki)

13 Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)

12 Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling – Open Your Eyes

11 Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)

10 Illy – You Say When (Feat. Marko Penn)

09 Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)

08 Enschway & Sumthin Sumthin – I’ll Wait

07 Elk Road – Come Down

06 Timmy Trumpet & Qulinez – Satelliites

05 Armand Van Helden & Komes – Fried Chicken

04 Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe)

03 The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By

02 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen

01 Alesso – Falling