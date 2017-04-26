THE VITAL 25

April 15th 2017

Although the top spots have swapped around a bit they have held a bit more consistent than the previous weeks. Obviously you’re still digging the sweet as tracks coming from the likes of LO’99 and the recent release from superstar Alesso. Tinie Tempah had been riding high with smash hit Text from Your Ex sitting at number 3 last week but a drop in votes meant Mr Tinie fell to number 4. So, we have a new number 3 in the shape of Aussie duo The Aston ShufflePass You By. Very nice. So this means the number 2 spot belongs to last week’s number 1 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen and maestro Alesso is our number 1 hero with Falling. 

25           Dirty Radio – True Love

24           Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)

23           Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely

22           Krunk – To The Wire (Feat. Tima D)

21           DJ Zinc – Feel The Love

20           Airwolf – The Way It Is

19           WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi)

18           Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)

17           Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home

16           LDRU – To Be Free

15           Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)

14           Viceroy – Marinate (Feat. Wilki)

13           Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)

12           Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling – Open Your Eyes

11           Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)

10           Illy – You Say When (Feat. Marko Penn)

09           Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)

08           Enschway & Sumthin Sumthin – I’ll Wait

07           Elk Road – Come Down

06           Timmy Trumpet & Qulinez – Satelliites

05           Armand Van Helden & Komes – Fried Chicken

04           Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe)

03           The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By

02           LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen

01           Alesso – Falling

Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017