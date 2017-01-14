The second episode of The Vital 25 for 2016 saw one of Adelaide’s own peak in the #1 spot and finally ending Generik‘s 3 week reign! Uberjak’d has been a household name for Fresh 92.7 staff, DJs and listeners alike, and it’s about time we welcomed him back to the chart! His collaboration with Yton, called ‘Fix You Up’, has amassed the votes this week, how many weeks can this one last at number one?

Make sure you keep voting for your favourite tracks on The Drop Shop – remember that YOU have control of the Vital and the WHOLE Fresh 92.7 playlist!

THE VITAL 25

January 14th, 2017

25 KREAM – Taped Up Heart (Feat. Clara Mae)

24 Tkay Maidza – Simulation

23 Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)

22 Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn Break Crash

21 Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)

20 Naughty Boy – Should’ve Been Me (Feat. Kyla & Popcaan)

19 Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)

18 Oliver Heldens – Good Life (Feat. Ida Corr)

17 Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away

16 Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go

15 Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You

14 Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)

13 Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night

12 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)

11 Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)

10 Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

09 Bombs Away – Move On Up

08 Tyler Touche – New To You

07 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike VS Diplo – Hey Baby (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)

06 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

05 Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)

04 Golden Features – Wolfie (Feat. Julia Stone)

03 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

02 PNAU – Chameleon

01 Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)

The Vital 25 is sponsored by UniSA College: the supportive pathway to your degree.