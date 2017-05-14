Well after last week’s rock solid effort by the likes of LDRU and Airwolf the top 3 has been changed up somewhat. The Aston Shuffle who had a great run in the top spot fell to Number 2 (which is still a great turnout) but LDRU To Be Free, last week’s Number 2 fell out of the top 3 showing up in 4th place this week. AirwolfThe Way It Is which cracked the top 3 at 3rd place last week fell all the way to 6th. That opened the top spots to two newbies this week. In at Number 3, the mighty Sub FocusLingua (Feat. Stylo G) which means our Number 1 this week is Aussie Maestro BensonTrying (Feat. Yeo). Great choice peeps.

Thanks to everybody who voted and checked out the show. We will be doing it all again on Saturday from 5 so get voting on The Drop Shop to help us choose next week’s Vital.

THE VITAL 25  

May 13th 2017

25           Alesso – Falling

24           Joel Fletcher & Tyron Hapi – Embers (Feat. Bianca)

23           Goldlink – Meditation (Feat. Jazmine Sullivan & KAYTRANADA)

22           LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen

21           Mura Masa – 1 Night (Feat. Charli XCX)

20           Axwell & Ingrosso – I Love You (Feat. Kid Ink)

19           R3hab – Trouble (Feat. Verite)

18           Calvin Harris – Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)

17           Super Cruel – November (Feat. Lisa Mitchell)

16           Martin Jensen – Solo Dance

15           Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)

14           Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling – Open Your Eyes

13           Nervo – In Your Arms

12           Kendrick Lamar – Humble

11           Motez – Praise

10           Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)

09           Yellow Claw – Good Day (Feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant)

08           Hartway – Beyond (Feat. Lesley Williams)

07           SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo)

06           Airwolf – The Way It Is

05           Faint One – Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy)

04           LDRU – To Be Free

03           Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)

02           The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By

01           Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)

Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017