Well after last week’s rock solid effort by the likes of LDRU and Airwolf the top 3 has been changed up somewhat. The Aston Shuffle who had a great run in the top spot fell to Number 2 (which is still a great turnout) but LDRU – To Be Free, last week’s Number 2 fell out of the top 3 showing up in 4th place this week. Airwolf – The Way It Is which cracked the top 3 at 3rd place last week fell all the way to 6th. That opened the top spots to two newbies this week. In at Number 3, the mighty Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G) which means our Number 1 this week is Aussie Maestro Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo). Great choice peeps.

Thanks to everybody who voted and checked out the show. We will be doing it all again on Saturday from 5 so get voting on The Drop Shop to help us choose next week’s Vital.

THE VITAL 25

May 13th 2017

25 Alesso – Falling

24 Joel Fletcher & Tyron Hapi – Embers (Feat. Bianca)

23 Goldlink – Meditation (Feat. Jazmine Sullivan & KAYTRANADA)

22 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen

21 Mura Masa – 1 Night (Feat. Charli XCX)

20 Axwell & Ingrosso – I Love You (Feat. Kid Ink)

19 R3hab – Trouble (Feat. Verite)

18 Calvin Harris – Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)

17 Super Cruel – November (Feat. Lisa Mitchell)

16 Martin Jensen – Solo Dance

15 Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)

14 Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling – Open Your Eyes

13 Nervo – In Your Arms

12 Kendrick Lamar – Humble

11 Motez – Praise

10 Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)

09 Yellow Claw – Good Day (Feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant)

08 Hartway – Beyond (Feat. Lesley Williams)

07 SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo)

06 Airwolf – The Way It Is

05 Faint One – Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy)

04 LDRU – To Be Free

03 Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)

02 The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By

01 Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)