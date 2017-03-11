THE VITAL 25

March 11th, 2017

25           Major Lazer – Run Up (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj)

24           M-Phazes & Alison Wonderland – Messiah

23           Julie Bergan – Blackout

22           Aeroplane & Purple Disco Machine – Counting On Me

21           Dirty Radio – True Love

20           DJ Zinc – Feel The Love

19           Martin Solveig – Places (Feat. Ina Wroldsen)

18           Slumberjack – Fracture (Feat. Vera Blue)

17           Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)

16           Adrian Lux – All Aloud

15           Cosmo’s Midnight – History

14           Armin Van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You (Feat. Olaf Blackwood)

13           Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home

12           AlunaGeorge – Not Above Love

11           SCNDL – Find My Way

10           Grey – I Miss You (Feat. Bahari)

09           Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (A-Trak Remix) (Feat. Joey Purp)

08           Flume – Heater

07           WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi)

06           St Albion – Ghosting (Feat. Max Forest)

05           Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)

04           Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me (Feat. Raye)

03           DVBBS & CMC$ – Not Going Home (Feat. Gia Koka)

02           Snakehips & MO – Don’t Leave

01           Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)

Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017