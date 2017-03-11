THE VITAL 25

March 11th, 2017

25 Major Lazer – Run Up (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj)

24 M-Phazes & Alison Wonderland – Messiah

23 Julie Bergan – Blackout

22 Aeroplane & Purple Disco Machine – Counting On Me

21 Dirty Radio – True Love

20 DJ Zinc – Feel The Love

19 Martin Solveig – Places (Feat. Ina Wroldsen)

18 Slumberjack – Fracture (Feat. Vera Blue)

17 Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)

16 Adrian Lux – All Aloud

15 Cosmo’s Midnight – History

14 Armin Van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You (Feat. Olaf Blackwood)

13 Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home

12 AlunaGeorge – Not Above Love

11 SCNDL – Find My Way

10 Grey – I Miss You (Feat. Bahari)

09 Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (A-Trak Remix) (Feat. Joey Purp)

08 Flume – Heater

07 WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi)

06 St Albion – Ghosting (Feat. Max Forest)

05 Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)

04 Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me (Feat. Raye)

03 DVBBS & CMC$ – Not Going Home (Feat. Gia Koka)

02 Snakehips & MO – Don’t Leave

01 Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)