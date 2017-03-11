THE VITAL 25
March 11th, 2017
25 Major Lazer – Run Up (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj)
24 M-Phazes & Alison Wonderland – Messiah
23 Julie Bergan – Blackout
22 Aeroplane & Purple Disco Machine – Counting On Me
21 Dirty Radio – True Love
20 DJ Zinc – Feel The Love
19 Martin Solveig – Places (Feat. Ina Wroldsen)
18 Slumberjack – Fracture (Feat. Vera Blue)
17 Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)
16 Adrian Lux – All Aloud
15 Cosmo’s Midnight – History
14 Armin Van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You (Feat. Olaf Blackwood)
13 Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home
12 AlunaGeorge – Not Above Love
11 SCNDL – Find My Way
10 Grey – I Miss You (Feat. Bahari)
09 Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (A-Trak Remix) (Feat. Joey Purp)
08 Flume – Heater
07 WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi)
06 St Albion – Ghosting (Feat. Max Forest)
05 Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)
04 Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me (Feat. Raye)
03 DVBBS & CMC$ – Not Going Home (Feat. Gia Koka)
02 Snakehips & MO – Don’t Leave
01 Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)