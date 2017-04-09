THE VITAL 25

April 8th 2017

Yowser, you guys really do love your new music. We thought for sure that the ever cheeky and Fresh fave Mr Tinie Tempah would be solid for another week at No1 but it seems we were wrong. Though still sitting in the top 3 Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe) dropped from 1st to 3rd in order to make space for the mighty Alesso with Falling. But that wasn’t the only change at the top both Illy and Elk Road dropped out of the 2nd and 3rd spots (You Say When dropping to 5th and Come Down to 4th) meaning we have a brand new No1 in the shape of LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen. Didn’t see that coming but that’s the power of the Drop Shop for you. If you want to have your favourite artist make it to the top of the charts then head over there now and get voting. In the meantime, here’s the Vital 25 full list.

25 LDRU – To Be Free

24 Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me (Feat. Raye)

23 Adrian Lux – All Aloud

22 Grey – I Miss You (Feat. Bahari)

21 The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By

20 DVBBS & CMC$ – Not Going Home (Feat. Gia Koka)

19 Snakehips & MO – Don’t Leave

18 Dirty Radio – True Love

17 Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)

16 Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely

15 Krunk – To The Wire (Feat. Tima D)

14 DJ Zinc – Feel The Love

13 Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)

12 WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi)

11 Armand Van Helden & Komes – Fried Chicken

10 Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home

09 Timmy Trumpet & Qulinez – Satelliites

08 Viceroy – Marinate (Feat. Wilki)

07 Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)

06 Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)

05 Illy – You Say When (Feat. Marko Penn)

04 Elk Road – Come Down

03 Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe)

02 Alesso – Falling

01 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen