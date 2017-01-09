The first episode of The Vital 25 for 2017 was an exciting one; with new additions from the likes of KREAM, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Fresh ‘Til Death. It also set the bar high for 2017, with Generik‘s new collab with A*M*E ‘Be There’ scoring the top spot for the third week in a row!

We’re really excited to hear all the amazing music that’ll hit our ears in 2017, and it’ll be interesting to see who can potentially break the three week record as well!

 

THE VITAL 25

7th January 2017

25           GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)

24           Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me

23           Rufus – Innerbloom

22           Calvin Harris – My Way

21           KREAM – Taped Up Heart (Feat. Clara Mae)

20           Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike VS Diplo – Hey Baby (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)

19           Tkay Maidza – Simulation

18           Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

17           Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away

16           Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You

15           Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)

14           Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)

13           Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn Break Crash

12           Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)

11           Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)

10           Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)

09           Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go

08           Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)

07           Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night

06           Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

05           Tyler Touche – New To You

04           PNAU – Chameleon

03           Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)

02           Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

01           Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)

Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017