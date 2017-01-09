The first episode of The Vital 25 for 2017 was an exciting one; with new additions from the likes of KREAM, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Fresh ‘Til Death. It also set the bar high for 2017, with Generik‘s new collab with A*M*E ‘Be There’ scoring the top spot for the third week in a row!

We’re really excited to hear all the amazing music that’ll hit our ears in 2017, and it’ll be interesting to see who can potentially break the three week record as well!

THE VITAL 25

7th January 2017

25 GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)

24 Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me

23 Rufus – Innerbloom

22 Calvin Harris – My Way

21 KREAM – Taped Up Heart (Feat. Clara Mae)

20 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike VS Diplo – Hey Baby (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)

19 Tkay Maidza – Simulation

18 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

17 Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away

16 Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You

15 Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)

14 Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)

13 Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn Break Crash

12 Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)

11 Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)

10 Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)

09 Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go

08 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)

07 Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night

06 Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

05 Tyler Touche – New To You

04 PNAU – Chameleon

03 Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)

02 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

01 Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)

