The first episode of The Vital 25 for 2017 was an exciting one; with new additions from the likes of KREAM, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Fresh ‘Til Death. It also set the bar high for 2017, with Generik‘s new collab with A*M*E ‘Be There’ scoring the top spot for the third week in a row!
We’re really excited to hear all the amazing music that’ll hit our ears in 2017, and it’ll be interesting to see who can potentially break the three week record as well!
THE VITAL 25
7th January 2017
25 GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)
24 Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me
23 Rufus – Innerbloom
22 Calvin Harris – My Way
21 KREAM – Taped Up Heart (Feat. Clara Mae)
20 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike VS Diplo – Hey Baby (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)
19 Tkay Maidza – Simulation
18 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)
17 Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away
16 Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You
15 Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)
14 Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)
13 Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn Break Crash
12 Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)
11 Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)
10 Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)
09 Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go
08 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)
07 Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night
06 Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)
05 Tyler Touche – New To You
04 PNAU – Chameleon
03 Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)
02 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)
01 Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)
The Vital 25 is sponsored by UniSA College: the supportive pathway to your degree.