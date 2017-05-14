The top three are looking positively locked at the moment with both last week’s number one and two spot holding their own against our new tracks and hot movers further down the chart. The only newbie into the head of the pack is from Airwolf (such a cool name) with his latest The Way It Is which knocked out stalwarts Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling and their killer track Open Your Eyes and sent them toppling to 7th place.

Thanks to everybody who voted and checked out the show. We will be doing it all again on Saturday from 5 so get voting on The Drop Shop to help us choose next week’s Vital.

THE VITAL 25

May 6th 2017

25 Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

24 Enschway & Sumthin Sumthin – I’ll Wait

23 Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)

22 Elk Road – Come Down

21 Timmy Trumpet & Qulinez – Satelliites

20 Yellow Claw – Good Day (Feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant)

19 Armand Van Helden & Komes – Fried Chicken

18 Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe)

17 Jason Ross & Seven Lions – Higher Love (Feat. Paul Meany)

16 Alesso – Falling

15 Joel Fletcher & Tyron Hapi – Embers (Feat. Bianca)

14 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen

13 Kendrick Lamar – Humble

12 Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)

11 SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo)

10 Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)

09 Axwell & Ingrosso – I Love You (Feat. Kid Ink)

08 Calvin Harris – Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)

07 Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling – Open Your Eyes

06 Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)

05 Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)

04 Hartway – Beyond (Feat. Lesley Williams)

03 Airwolf – The Way It Is

02 LDRU – To Be Free

01 The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By