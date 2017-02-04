What a great day for The Vital 25… The ‘ol “let’s be 30 degrees and raining” trick by old mate mother nature, Jack’s 24th birthday, and two hours of insanely good music! It was also the week that Uberjak’d lost the opportunity to claim the fourth week in the top spot, only to be taken down by the latest jam by Golden Features!

To keep the new #1 in the top spot, you’ll have to keep voting for it on The Drop Shop! Remember, it’s your vote that has the power here, not us!

THE VITAL 25

4th February 2017

25 Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (Feat. Joey Purp)

24 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike VS Diplo – Hey Baby (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)

23 Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn Break Crash

22 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

21 POOLCLVB – You Give Me Love

20 Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)

19 KREAM – Taped Up Heart (Feat. Clara Mae)

18 Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)

17 St Albion – Ghosting (Feat. Max Forest)

16 Robin Schulz & David Guetta – Shed A Light (Feat. Cheat Codes)

15 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

14 Oliver Heldens – Good Life (Feat. Ida Corr)

13 Adventure Club – Firestorm (Feat. Sarah)

12 Sigala & Digital Farm Animals – Only One

11 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)

10 PNAU – Chameleon

09 Wolfgang Gartner – Devotion

08 Naughty Boy – Should’ve Been Me (Feat. Kyla & Popcaan)

07 Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)

06 Young Franco – Miss You

05 Bombs Away – Move On Up

04 Sigma – Find Me (Feat. Birdy)

03 Flume – Heater

02 M-Phazes & Alison Wonderland – Messiah

01 Golden Features – Wolfie (Feat. Julia Stone)

The Vital 25 is sponsored by UniSA College: the supportive pathway to your degree.