THE VITAL 25

April 1st, 2017

Well it’s been all change again at the top of the charts this week with two top rating tracks from last week falling out of the top 3 and one surging to be your chosen track of the week. Last week’s No1 Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne) fell to fourth this week and last week’s No2 Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home fell to fifth. Still great tracks, no argument there but they simply couldn’t hold back two big tracks currently making their mark. In at No2 we had Aussie beat maker Elk Road with his latest Come Down and stepping up to 3rd place another Oz star Illy – You Say When (Feat. Marko Penn). What does this all mean? Well Tinie Tempah has taken out the top spot with yet another hit in the form of Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe) (last week’s No3 for you trainspotters). Don’t forget to get voting on the Drop Shop for your favourite tunes of the week and listen in to the Vital 25 from 5 each Saturday.

25 St Albion – Ghosting (Feat. Max Forest)

24 Major Lazer – Run Up (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj)

23 Armin Van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You (Feat. Olaf Blackwood)

22 Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (A-Trak Remix) (Feat. Joey Purp)

21 Adrian Lux – All Aloud

20 Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me (Feat. Raye)

19 Grey – I Miss You (Feat. Bahari)

18 SCNDL – Find My Way

17 DVBBS & CMC$ – Not Going Home (Feat. Gia Koka)

16 Snakehips & MO – Don’t Leave

15 Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)

14 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen

13 Dirty Radio – True Love

12 Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)

11 Krunk – To The Wire (Feat. Tima D)

10 Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)

09 Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely

08 DJ Zinc – Feel The Love

07 WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi)

06 Viceroy – Marinate (Feat. Wilki)

05 Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home

04 Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)

03 Illy – You Say When (Feat. Marko Penn)

02 Elk Road – Come Down

01 Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe)