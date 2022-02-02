So apparently if the Same-Sex Marriage survey ends up favourably for homosexual couples, the world is going to end?

Because, you know, that ad is just FULL of facts. Can’t we all just Take a Break from the Hate?

That is exactly what Vice and Rocket Rooftop and Bar have thought – so they’re throwing an epic “All The Lovers” party Saturday, October 14.

Featuring some killer live music from Miss Blanks, Collarbones, Strict Face – a *Fresh* discovery 😉 – and Kritty, entry is simply a door donation, with all profits going towards Minus18 and CampOut – two hugely worthy organisations that will help the LGBTQI+ community, particularly those not old enough to vote on a future that will directly affect them.

Make sure you RSVP, and will see you all there x