Who says nothing good comes to Adelaide? People who literally aren’t paying any attention, that’s who.

Fresh 92.7 is super proud to announce to Adelaide, before the rest of the country, a brand new festival hitting Australia in April! Touch Bass, presented by the legends at Electric Circus, Fat Controller and Pitch Control, is touring the entire country, and the Adelaide instalment is something very special indeed.

Jauz is returning to our fair city to headline the event, fresh off of a very respectable top 30 placing in the Top 92 of 2016. Joining him will be the ‘vomit-step’ pioneer Snails, the hyper-colourful Slushii (his first ever trip to Australia) and one of Australia’s finest, L D R U.

Touch Bass will be supported by a strong af crew of Adelaideans, including our good mates Senor Roar and Seek N Destroy, and our own hosts TXNK and Dancespace.

Tickets go on sale from 9am, Monday January 23… but we’ve got a few double passes to give away before anyone in Australia, and only the lovely people of Adelaide can get them. <3 Listen to Drive with Ryley from Wednesday Jan 18 to Friday Jan 20 – he’ll be giving one double pass away each afternoon.

Touch Bass

Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Good Friday, April 14

9pm

Jauz

Snails

Slushii

LDRU

Senor Roar

Seek N Destroy

TXNK

Dancespace