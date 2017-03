If you missed it we’ve got Ryley’s chat to all round legend, Tinie Tempah!

We’ve been loving his new one ‘Text From Your Ex’ off his upcoming Album ‘Youth’, and Ryley was fortunate to have him co-hosting on Drive.

Talking about how the whole album came together, to future clothing labels, make sure to listen to this ripper of an interview.

Tinie Tempah – Youth is up for pre-sale now!