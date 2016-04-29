The intentional news for festivals is currently not looking at all good. Earlier this month 5 people sadly died at one of the World’s most renowned music festivals Time Warp in Argentina. According to the Guardian newspaper’s sources the deaths were apparently drug related and following these events Buenos Aires’ Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta put a complete halt on any further festival licenses until the drug laws are updated.

With the ban still in place the stakes have risen even further as Mixmag has now reported that the company behind the event Dell Producciones are under investigation by the Argentine authorities and key personnel at the group including Maximiliano Avila, the company’s attorney, and the head of Dell Producciones, Adrian Conci, are now in custody on charges including facilitating a place to purchase controlled substances and negligence. It is possible that up to 30 people may be involved in the matter.

With the closure in Australia of many of the major festivals including Parklife and Future Music Festival as well as the sudden decline of US event powerhouse SFX ( behind such events as TomorrowLand, Mysteryland, Life In Color, Electric Zoo and Sensation) are the stakes becoming too high for these big events to take place?

Time will tell how things unfold in these matters but hopefully these incidents will be a wake up call for organisers and attendees that it is everybody’s responsibility to celebrate together safely.

Words Richard Isaacs. Image courtesy of weraveyou.com