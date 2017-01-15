The Top 92 of 2016 is the definitive list of Adelaide’s favourite tracks of the year, as decided by the people of our fair city. We received a record number of votes this year, and the winner was Flume with ‘Never Be Like You’ featuring Kai! Fresh’s new Breakfast team, Alex & Dally, gave him the good news over the phone.
It’s far from the only tune Adelaide liked: Flume appeared a total of five times in the countdown! Right behind him was The Chainsmokers with ‘Closer’, who placed another two tracks in the Top 20, and Tyron Hapi’s ‘Oceans’, one of three tracks the young Australian producer landed in the list.
Adelaide artists appeared a total of 17 times in the Top 92 countdown, making up nearly one fifth of the entire list – something we’re super happy with! Three local acts made the Top 10: Sarah Bodle (on Tyron Hapi’s ‘Oceans’ (3)), Fresh 92.7’s own Dancespace with ‘We Are Through’ (9) and Hilltop Hoods with 1955 (10).
Suss the full list below and keep an eye out for photos and video from the event and more!
1 Flume – Never Be Like You (Feat. Kai)
2 The Chainsmokers – Closer (Feat. Halsey)
3 Tyron Hapi – Oceans (Feat. Sarah Bodle)
4 Chance The Rapper – All Night (Kaytranada Extended Joint)
5 Alan Walker – Faded
6 Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)
7 Flume – Say It (Feat. Tove Lo)
8 Mura Masa – Love$ick (Feat. A$AP Rocky)
9 Dancespace – We Are Through
10 Hilltop Hoods – 1955 (Feat. Montaigne & Tom Thum)
11 RÜFÜS – Innerbloom
12 Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)
13 PNAU -Chameleon
14 AlunaGeorge – I Remember (Feat. Flume)
15 The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down (Feat. Daya)
16 Flume – Smoke And Retribution (Feat. Vince Staples & Kučka)
17 Illy – Papercuts (Feat. Vera Blue)
18 Porter Robinson & Madeon – Shelter
19 The Chainsmokers – All We Know (Feat. Phoebe Ryan)
20 Brynny – I Want It All (Feat. Martian & Ordain)
21 Alêtro – Gleaux (Feat. Akaysha)
22 Flosstradamus, FKi1st & graves – Came Up (Feat. Post Malone & Key!)
23 AlunaGeorge – I’m In Control (Feat. Popcaan)
24 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel Costanzo)
25 Axwell & Shapov – Belong (Aguelando Mix)
26 GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)
27 Calvin Harris – My Way
28 Tigerilla – Tulips (Feat. Gill Bates)
29 Jauz & Netsky – Higher
30 Adventure Club – Firestorm (Feat. Sara Diamond)
31 Duke Dumont – Be Here
32 Flume – Heater
33 Motez – Down Like This (Feat. Tkay Maidza)
34 Dillon Francis – Anywhere (Feat. Will Heard)
35 Eric Prydz – Breathe (Feat. Rob Swire)
36 Jaded – 4000hz
37 Adrian V & Willteknyx – Hold Me (Feat. D Squared)
38 Tkay Maidza – Simulation
39 Anna Lunoe – Radioactive
40 RÜFÜS – Be With You
41 Uberjakd – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)
42 Kungs vs. Cookin’ On 3 Burners – This Girl
43 Tkay Maidza – Carry On (Feat. Killer Mike)
44 AlunaGeorge – Mean What I Mean (Feat. Dreezy & Leikeli47)
45 Imany – Don’t Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix)
46 KLP – Ember
47 MaRLo – You And Me (Feat. Chloe)
48 Alêtro – Figurines
49 GTA & What So Not – Feel It
50 Joel Fletcher – Obsessed (Feat. Bianca)
51 Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away
52 Bassjackers – Fireflies (Feat. Luciana)
53 Motez – The Vibe (Feat. Scrufizzer)
54 Anne-Marie – Do It Right
55 Jax Jones – House Work
56 Disclosure – BOSS
57 Dimension – Automatik
58 Dom Dolla – You
59 Feed Me – What It Feels Like (Feat. Nina Nesbitt)
60 Elephante – Catching On (Feat. Nevve)
61 LDRU – Next To You (Feat. Savoi)
62 Axwell & Ingrosso – Dream Bigger
63 Kilter – They Don’t Know Us
64 Galantis & Hook n Sling – Love On Me
65 Aanysa x Snakehips – Burn Break Crash
66 What So Not & GANZ – Lone (Feat. JOY)
67 Chase and Status – NRG (Feat. Novelist)
68 DJ Snake – Talk (Feat. George Maple)
69 Martin Garrix – In The Name Of Love (Feat. Bebe Rexha)
70 MØ – Final Song
71 Axwell & Ingrosso – Thinking About You
72 Wilkinson – Sweet Lies (Feat. Karen Harding)
73 Antigen – For You
74 Hayden James – Just A Lover
75 Tyron Hapi – On The Run (Feat. Bianca)
76 What So Not & George Maple – Buried (Feat. Rome Fortune)
77 Armand Van Helden – Wings
78 DrumSound & Bassline Smith – Catch Me Here (Feat. Conor Maynard)
79 DVBBS & Shaun Frank – La La Land (Feat. Delaney Jane)
80 The Aston Shuffle – Make A Wrong Thing Right
81 PON CHO – Frozen (Feat. Paige IV)
82 Young Franco – Drop Your Love (Feat. Dirty Radio)
83 Seven Lions x Illenium x Said – The Sky Rush Over Me
84 Nakatomi – Wild Romance
85 Paces – 1993 (No Chill) (Feat. Jess Kent)
86 Adrian Lux – Torn Apart
87 Chase and Status – Spoken Word (Feat. George The Poet)
88 What So Not & Dillon Francis – Arrows (Feat. Dawn Golden)
89 Another – 4Real (Samplr Remix)
90 Golden Features – Wolfie (Feat. Julia Stone)
91 Boombox Cartel – Colors (Feat. Grabbitz)
92 Wongo – Be 2 Be (Feat. Ducky)
We also whacked the Top 92 of 2016 onto our brand new Spotify account – have a listen!