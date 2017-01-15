The Top 92 of 2016 is the definitive list of Adelaide’s favourite tracks of the year, as decided by the people of our fair city. We received a record number of votes this year, and the winner was Flume with ‘Never Be Like You’ featuring Kai! Fresh’s new Breakfast team, Alex & Dally, gave him the good news over the phone.

It’s far from the only tune Adelaide liked: Flume appeared a total of five times in the countdown! Right behind him was The Chainsmokers with ‘Closer’, who placed another two tracks in the Top 20, and Tyron Hapi’s ‘Oceans’, one of three tracks the young Australian producer landed in the list.

Adelaide artists appeared a total of 17 times in the Top 92 countdown, making up nearly one fifth of the entire list – something we’re super happy with! Three local acts made the Top 10: Sarah Bodle (on Tyron Hapi’s ‘Oceans’ (3)), Fresh 92.7’s own Dancespace with ‘We Are Through’ (9) and Hilltop Hoods with 1955 (10).

