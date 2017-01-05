Adelaide, this is our one chance to decide which tracks were the best to come out in 2016.

Every magazine, website, radio station and their dog will churn out their lists of ‘the best songs of 2016.’ Some of them will be chosen by their stressed-out staff, others will be voted on by a bunch of people across Australia. However, there’s one countdown that all of Adelaide gets to own.

The Top 92 of 2016.

Fresh 92.7 – an Adelaide radio station that plays electronic music – is rightfully throwing a huge countdown of Adelaide’s favourite electronic music. It’s up to you to decide which tracks will join the likes of ‘Lean On’ and ‘High’ as winners of the Top 92. To sweeten the deal, we’ve arranged a nice little present for you: Everyone who votes in the Top 92 this year goes into the draw to win $2,000 cash!

Voting has closed, and we’re tallying the votes as we speak. If you voted, you’ll find out when we count down the Top 92 of 2016 LIVE at The Alma on January 15!

As is tradition, we’ll be taking the actual countdown out of the studio – it’s so much better being there to watch the countdown go off live with your mates, and those good vibes come through to all of you guys who listen at home and in your cars, too! Join Ryley, our new Breakfast team Alex and Dally, and the whole Fresh 92.7 crew as we countdown the best electronic tracks of the year.

Featuring the usual Sunday School Drink Specials:

$3 pints, wine & bubbly 2-3pm

$4 pints, wine & bubbly 3-4pm

$5 pints, wine & bubbly 4-5pm

$6 base spirits 5-6pm

Entry is a mere gold coin donation. Join the event on Facebook and you’ll be the first to find out new information as it comes through!

A huge thank you to our mates at Radio Rentals for sponsoring the Top 92 of 2016, and The Alma for hosting the countdown.