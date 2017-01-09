In 2015, we held the first ever Fresh 92.7 Producer’s Series: a chance for two local acts to spend some solid time in the studio alongside some of the best artists and songwriters going to create an original song. That process led to two absolute ripper tunes from More & More and Willteknyx, and now we’re bringing the Producer’s Series back!

Fresh 92.7 and the Arts SA Jon Lemon ‘Artist In Residence’ program present The Producer’s Series: Songwriter’s Edition! It’s about just that… songwriting. We’ve set up an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work alongside two of the best electronic musos in Adelaide: Luke Million and Oisima. You’ll get to spend a week with them in a brand new, fully decked out songwriting space! However, there’s only room for one artist to get in there – so make sure you put in a strong application (below) and cross your fingers, toes, and any other appendages you can find.

Luke Million is a local treasure, having blessed us with a wide catalogue of funky, cutting-edge tunes. From cult classic ‘Arnold‘ to recent single ‘Archetype‘, Luke’s most recent musical achievement was turning out a brilliant remix of the ‘Stranger Things’ theme. He’s toured the world, received the prestigious Stigwood Fellowship and took part in our last Producer’s Series, too!

Joining Luke will be Oisima, a beat-producer who’s been gathering some serious buzz. Since his first release in 2012, he’s graced the stages of WOMADelaide, Strawberry Fields and more… and that’s just what he’s done locally. Having just dropped a brand new tune, this is your chance to work with one of Adelaide’s brightest talents right on the cusp of something great.

Both of these guys know their way around a recording space, and as the winning candidate of the Producer’s Series, you’ll be spending your time in a brand new one! You’ll be amongst the first to really try out the brand new ‘SongSpaces‘ at St. Paul’s Creative Centre: purpose-built songwriting rooms with a full editing suite and recording equipment, and ample space for you and your mentors to get as creative as you want.

An opportunity to hone your craft like this doesn’t come around often, but we’re pretty excited to be able to provide this one! Adelaide is a UNESCO City Of Music after all, and there’s a huge amount of talent flowing through this city to help you take the next step.

Applications for the Producer’s Series: Songwriter’s Edition open Monday, January 16th!