If you love your music as much as we do, make sure you check out six-piece The Magnets at the Adelaide Fringe – and all the amazing things they can do with their mouths!

In particular, their beat-boxer Ballzee is an absolute stand-out – and could give Tom Thum a serious run for his money.

They sat down and answered a few questions about their new show, and chatted about their experience in Adelaide thus far.

Q: How did you guys meet?

The Magnets were originally a university group in London who busked in Convent Garden for beer money… and of course….to try and impress the girls. In the last two years the lineup changed and we specifically head hunted the new guys.

Q: Are you self-taught with your singing and beat-boxing, or where did you learn?

Our 3x UK beat box champion, Ballzee, is self taught – any noise he hears he will try to mimic straight away until he masters it. Just recently he’s learnt the noise of the pedestrian crossings in Adelaide, a sound that is new to us! He even performs it in the show!

The rest of us are all trained singers from a range of different backgrounds like classical, jazz, pop and musical theatre and we have performed in London’s West End, India, China, Europe and all over the world.

Q: If you could perform with one artist, dead or alive, who would you love to have onstage with you?

Got to be Stevie Wonder – I think we would all agree that would be pretty amazing.

Q: Traveling around with a big group of lads, you must get up to a lot of mischief! Who is the biggest prankster of the group?

Michael Conway for sure! He’s all the way from Wales and he cracks us up with his jokes every single day. He’s a character everyone loves.

Who takes the longest to get ready?

BALLZEE! But he’s certainly worth the wait!

Q: You’ve been to the Adelaide Fringe before. What was your favourite thing you’ve seen or done in Adelaide?

We were invited to Mollydooker winery in McLaren Vale in 2015 – they definitely showed us a great time and we even got up and performed for them!

Q: Who else are you looking forward to seeing at the Fringe this year?

When we aren’t performing we are supporting other artists and seeing all the new talent that is making the Adelaide Fringe bigger and better this year round.

The Magnets are performing their show “Can You Feel It” at The Factory in the Garden of Unearthly Delights until March 19.