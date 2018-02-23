The Love Shack is opening up for you single pringles!

Attention single humans of Adelaide: It’s time to put down the Ben & Jerrys and stop watching the Notebook on repeat. The Love Shack Adelaide is here to put you out of your lonely misery and set you up with your soulmate.

That’s right! You might not die alone after all!

This singles party, aka love festival, aka real life dating app, has everything you need to find ‘the one’. We’re talking on-the-spot matchmaking, romantic photo booths, live, love-themed entertainment and not to mention bars and food trucks galore.

They’re even putting a spin on speed dating by doing it in a Ferris wheel. I guess Tom Jones wasn’t lying when he said ‘Love is in the air’.

Yeah, so you can go ahead and delete Tinder because The Love Shack Adelaide has you covered.

It all goes down on Friday the 23rd of Feb from 6-midnight at the Royal Adelaide Showgrounds.

Grab your tickets here or potentially be alone forever. Xo.