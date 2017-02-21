We’re super proud to team up with the crew from The Lesson (which you can hear every Tuesday from 10pm on Fresh 92.7) to present the 2017 Block Party!

Headlined by X-Squad, the 2017 Block Party is designed to bring all elements of hip hop culture together, including breakdancing, DJs and live aerosol art. Set in Victoria Square, it’ll showcase a huge variety of talented artists and dancers, food and drink, and local businesses, all from Adelaide.

At the 2017 Block Party you’ll get to see X-Squad, the Adelaide B-Boy crew who did all of The Lesson’s events in 2016, including the Grandmaster Flash gig! They’ll be joined by The Lesson residents DJ Sanchez and Lotek1200, our Come Up resident Faint One, DJ Osyris, Shep, DJ Luter, DJ Dart, Prospekts, Tarns & Ambush doing aerosol art, and more.

The 2017 Block Party is a free, all ages community event – it’s licensed for those of you of drinking age, though! Proceedings kick off from 2pm. Hit up the Facebook event for more info.

The 2017 Block Party is also supported by clinic116, Mv2Store, Cold Krush, Da Klinic and Splash Adelaide.

2017 Block Party

Victoria Square

2pm onwards

Free