Fresh 92.7 brings back the Jump Start every time we have an amazing local music opportunity for you guys making electronic tunes in Adelaide. We’ve put people onstage at WOMADelaide and Adelaide’s New Year’s Eve, and now we have an opportunity of a different sort…

You could get your tunes on a major TV show.

See, Brand South Australia are teaming up with South Aussie with Cosi for an #ichoosesa episode all about how you can choose South Australian produce, manufacturers, businesses and more. So, we’re helping them choose (see what we did there?) some great local electronic music to feature throughout the episode!

Just fill out the form below and submit the tune you’d like to make it onto the episode. Read the Terms and Conditions carefully before submitting. Any tune involving electronic instrumentation from an Adelaide born or bred artist is eligible. However, do think about the context here: this is an episode of South Aussie with Cosi, not the club, so submit a tune that’s more Sunday afternoon than Saturday night, if you catch our drift.

Go your hardest!