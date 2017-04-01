Thanks to Hyundai, we have a Street Team that gets out and about the streets of Adelaide. You may have seen our Fresh cars on the road, or the legendary volunteers on our Street Team out in the city, on the beach, at Fresh events, at shopping centres and key places in the suburbs, and at different Hyundai dealerships around SA!

Hyundai 2
Hyundai
IMG_1772

You can sponsor the Fresh 92.7 street team and get your brand out in the streets of Adelaide! We’re also always looking for product for our street team to give away. If you’re keen to get involved, drop us a line below:

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Your Best Contact Number (required)

Your Business

Tell us a bit about your business and how you think the Fresh 92.7 Street Team can help

Or, if you’d like to be one of the volunteers on our Street Team, head here for more information on how to volunteer at Fresh 92.7.

The Fresh 92.7 Street Team is on the road with Hyundai.

NTNP_logo_HORIZ_Pos_2012_NEW

Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017