Adelaide! This is your chance to witness and celebrate Adelaide’s incredible and diverse techno music scene!

The Adelaide Techno Convention is back once again on Feb 24th at the Adelaide Rowing club from 1pm, with a lick-ya-lips line-up to boot!

The epic day/night event will celebrate our fine city’s diverse techno scene, with local live music and DJ sets, and even some shoulder rubbing with key figures from the Adelaide Techno community.

Not to mention the twelve hours of music performances from Adelaide’s techno powerhouses like DJ HMC, Damien Donato (Juice) and One&One.

Uhm 12 hours of delicious techno on a breezy riverbank?? Yes plz.

It all kicks off this Saturday at the Adelaide Rowing club from 1pm, so get around it!

Tickets thru FringeTix online and at the box office, and suss the Facebook event for more.

(After Party at Lotus Lounge til 5AM – with free entry for ATC ticket holders (dependent on capacity.)

FULL LINEUP:

HMC (Juice / Dirty House / Reflector)

Damien Donato (Juice)

One&One

Phildo (Cuckoo)

Milk Paste (Inside Out)

Matais & Cusack (Young Tokyo / Valiant)

Mel Lake (Velvet)