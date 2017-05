Just two weeks ago the inaugural line-up for Scouted, a mini Adelaide music festival, landed. Now, the nominees for its coinciding awards ceremony have been announced!

The AIR Awards (hosted by the Australian Independent Record Labels Association) recognise the best independent recording artists and labels, often being the first industry recognition they receive, which helps launch them to national and international attention, recognition, and success. Starting in 2006 as a small gathering of people, the annual occasion has since become a key event in the Australian music industry calendar.

And, thanks to some supportive new SA Government funding, it will be held in Adelaide for the next three years! This year, they’re settling into their new home being held at Queen’s Theatre for the first time. It’s all going to go down on July 27.

All up, there are 13 award categories. The nominees for the big one—best independent label—are still to be announced (stay tuned), but all the others are here: familiar Fresh names include Flume, Nick Murphy, and Starley. Scroll down for the complete list below!

Photo: Australian Independent Record Labels Association

BEST INDEPENDENT ARTIST

D.D. DUMBO

FLUME

A.B. ORIGINAL

ALEX LAHEY

ALI BARTER

BEST INDEPENDENT ALBUM OR EP

NGAIIRE – BLASTOMA

A.B. ORIGINAL – RECLAIM AUSTRALIA

ALEX LAHEY – B GRADE UNIVERSITY

D.D. DUMBO – UTOPIA DEFEATED

BIG SCARY – ANIMAL

BEST INDEPENDENT SINGLE

FLUME – NEVER BE LIKE YOU (FEAT. KAI)

D.D. DUMBO – SATAN

A.B. ORIGINAL – JANUARY 26 FEAT. DAN SULTAN

BIG SCARY – THE OPPOSITE OF US

ALEX LAHEY – YOU DON’T THINK YOU LIKE PEOPLE LIKE ME

BREAKTHROUGH INDEPENDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR – PRESENTED BY PPCA

JULIA JACKLIN

D.D. DUMBO

A.B. ORIGINAL

CAMP COPE

ALEX LAHEY

BEST INDEPENDENT HIP HOP ALBUM

REMI – DIVAS AND DEMONS

A.B. ORIGINAL – RECLAIM AUSTRALIA

L-FRESH THE LION – BECOME

HAU – THE NO END THEORY

MILWAUKEE BANKS – DEEP INTO THE NIGHT

BEST INDEPENDENT COUNTRY ALBUM

WILLIAM CRIGHTON – WILLIAM CRIGHTON

HENRY WAGONS – AFTER WHAT I DID LAST NIGHT

BIG SMOKE – TIME IS GOLDEN

BILL CHAMBERS – COLD TRAIL

HALFWAY – THE GOLDEN HALFWAY RECORD

BEST INDEPENDENT BLUES AND ROOTS ALBUM

ARCHIE ROACH – LET LOVE RULE

THE WAIFS – BEAUTIFUL YOU

RUSSELL MORRIS – RED DIRT RED HEART

JULIA JACKLIN – DON’T LET THE KIDS WIN

THE WILSON PICKERS – YOU CAN’T CATCH FISH FROM A TRAIN

BEST INDEPENDENT HARD ROCK, HEAVY OR PUNK ALBUM

DEAD LETTER CIRCUS – AESTHESIS

VIOLENT SOHO – WACO

LUCA BRASI – IF THIS IS ALL WE’RE GOING TO BE

HELLIONS – OPERA OBLIVIA

TWELVE FOOT NINJA – OUTLIER

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE/ELECTRONICA ALBUM

FLUME – SKIN

JAGWAR MA – EVERY NOW & THEN

ELIZABETH ROSE – INTRA

FRIENDSHIPS – NULLABOR 1988-1989

RAINBOW CHAN – SPACINGS

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE, ELECTRONICA OR CLUB SINGLE

FLUME – NEVER BE LIKE YOU (FEAT. KAI)

NICK MURPHY – STOP ME (STOP YOU)

STARLEY – CALL ON ME

BEST INDEPENDENT JAZZ ALBUM

VINCE JONES & PAUL GRABOWSKY – PROVENANCE

KELLER MURPHY BROWNE – TRAVELLERS

JAMES MORRISON & DON BURROWS – IN GOOD COMPANY

BEN WINKELMAN TRIO – THE KNIFE

BEST INDEPENDENT CLASSICAL ALBUM

AUSTRALIAN BRANDENBURG ORCHESTRA – BRANDENBURG CELEBRATES

SLAVA GRIGORYAN – BACH: CELLO SUITES VOL 1

AUSTRALIAN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA/RICHARD TOGNETTI – MOZART’S LAST SYMPHONIES

GENEVIEVE LACEY & JAMES CRABB – HEARD THIS AND THOUGHT OF YOU