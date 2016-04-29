2016 is proving to be a big year for all you music tech fans with the latest raft of info and equipment just announced.

Kicking things off, the go to stalwarts of the digital scene Pioneer have just announced their latest controllers and updates to their legendary rekordox software. There’ll be 2 new additions to the already extensive Pioneer range in the form of the The DDJ-RB and DDJ-RR. These all new controllers are the first to be designed for the rekord box 4.1.1 update. These badboys are packing a whole range of new features including a PC Master Out which allows sound to be routed through the connected computer speakers and Sequence Call which allows for specialist sample creation and storage.

The DDJ-RR (set to be priced at €699 in Europe initially) is the pricier of the two but offers bags of customisation. Touted as the little brother to the pro spec DDJ-RZ and DDJ-RX it is more portable and offers slick options such as Slip Mode, Release FX, Sequence Load, and Deck Select so you can access upto 4 virtual record decks at th touch of a button (just in case you’re feeling ultra Carl Coxy).

The DDJ-RB (considerably cheaper at €249) is at an attractive price point but still offers loads of quality features including responsive jog wheels and tactile Performance Pads that let you trigger Hot Cues, Pad FX, Slicer and Sampler and a built in sound card, phew.

If you’re more of a traditionalist then Technics have finally released the specs for the relaunch of their legendary 1200 turntable. The SL-1200G will get a full launch later this year after the original line was discontinued in the early 2000’s and their upmarket SL-1200GAE which was launched in Japan at a premium of £3,300/ ¥356,400 sold out in half an hour! The SL-1200G will still only appeal to the enthusiast collector with a RRP of £2,799 ( a classic 1210 deck in good condition is about $500-$900 so about 1/5th of the price tag). So, what do you get for that wedge of dosh? Well you can check the full specs here and try and convince yourself you need this gorgeous piece of metal to make your rare Frankie Knuckles acetates sound like they fell from heaven.