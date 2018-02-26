Fresh off the heels of massive festival performances at Falls and Mountain Sounds, Peking Duk have announced they’ll be back on the road this May with their brand new ‘Wasted’ tour.

The tour, which will hit most major Aus cities throughout May, will see the dynamic duo up to all their classic tricks, aka high energy DJ sets mixed with live guitars, drums, synths and big A/V tricks.

Expect to be inundated with hits like ‘Stranger’, ‘Let You Down’ and ‘Fake Magic’ featuring Aluna George. Not to mention the plethora of talented guest artists accompanying the duo on the road.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 2nd and if their past sell-out shows are anything to go by, you’ll wanna get in quick.

Hit up Peking Duk’s website for more info. Full tour dates below:

Peking Duk The Wasted Tour 2018