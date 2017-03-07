THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

He of the sacrosanct beard, our Drive host Ryley, is doing the unthinkable. The impossible. He’s taking part in the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.

We’re not letting something as momentous as this go down without throwing a big event around it. So, come on down to the front of the Fresh 92.7 Studios this Friday March 10 for an official World’s Greatest Shave event!

We’ll be throwing a sausage sizzle with our Street Team and streaming Drive with Ryley live! You’ll also be able to shave, colour and glitter yourself on-site: Barber Boys will be offering head shaves and blade face/beard shaves and trims in their barber chair, there’ll be a WGS Shave and Colour station, and Glitoris will be offering Glitter Beards and Glitter Hair – all in exchange for donations to the Leukaemia Foundation.

As for Ryley himself? He’ll be copping a huge beard transformation from Botanic Poetry before going live on air. You can donate to him here, or head to worldsgreatestshave.com and search ‘Ryley Smithson’. (Did you think we’d actually persuaded him to shave? Nope. We did try, but there’s almost nothing that would persuade him to lose his beard or that mane.)

It’ll be a good, free time on a Friday afternoon, and we’re right on Rundle Street so you can head straight to anything Fringe/Festival straight afterwards. It’s all for a very important cause: helping Aussies beat blood cancer. Ryley and Fresh 92.7 are showing our support, so come and show yours!

Ryley & Fresh 92.7 do the World’s Greatest Shave

Friday March 10

4-6pm

Outside Fresh 92.7: Shop 3 Cinema Place, Adelaide