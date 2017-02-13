Everyone knows Adelaide native Sia has one of the greatest voices in the World right now, so anybody that can offer us another way to enjoy her music is to be praised. This one missed us the first time but it is doing the rounds again. Talented remixer and DJ Jaap Ligthart has done a wicked job of weaving Sia’s timeless vocals from her emotive tune Breathe Me into a bass heavy, Deep House stomper making this the perfect tune to send you into your own little space to get your groove on. This one works through your headphones or having a moment on the dancefloor and best of all, it’s free. We’re loving this! get on to it now.

