The Adelaide 36ers season continues to roll on and so does Ryley’s weekly interview with a member of the team!

The 36ers find themselves in a strong position, currently sitting 3rd on the ladder with six wins and five losses.

New US import Shannon Shorter joined Ryley to discuss this week’s upcoming game against the New Zealand Breakers.

Shorter has played professionally just about everywhere, such as Argentina, Israel and China to name a few. So Ryley spoke to Shannon about what it was like living in Adelaide for the first time.