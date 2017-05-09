The sixth installment of the Alien film franchise is finally here! Alien:Covenant, the sequel to the film Prometheus, hits cinemas next week and we have a bunch of double in-season passes to give away all this week!

Alien:Covenant, starring Michael Fassbender and Danny McBride, follows the voyage of a colony ship crew journeying to the far side of the universe bound for a remote planet. What they believe to be uncharted paradise turns out to be a very dark and dangerous world. They unearth a threat beyond what you could ever imagine and are forced to attempt a nerve racking escape that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat!

For you chance to win a double in-season pass to see this horrific thriller, all you need to do is listen to Breakfast with Cam & Alex and Drive with Ryley on Fresh 92.7 all this week!

In cinemas May 19. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. #AlienCovenant