Relive one of the greatest eras of tunes at the Ministry of Sound Reunion Tour!

2005-2008 was a special time. Tonite Only and Hook N Sling were in their prime, Sneaky Sound System were one of our biggest exports, and ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit’ was the biggest tune in the history of ever.

It’s kind of mental that we’re already 10 years removed from that golden era of house and electro, but here we are. It’s an age we’re all nostalgic for, and it’s one Ministry of Sound are bringing to Adelaide for the Reunion Tour: The Annual 2005-2008 – with a little help from us!

Bang Gang DJs, Goodwill, John Course, Kid Kenobi, and Tonite Only are taking over the Thebarton Theatre. With our Drive host Ryley and Loot & Plunder also on the bill, this is pretty much going to be the party of the year. Oh, and did we mention it’s on Sunday 11th June: the Sunday of the June long weekend? There’s 100% no reason not to head along to this.

Tickets are available from Ministry of Sound’s website, 9am AEDT from Friday March 17.

To get you in the mood, Ministry of Sound have put together a Reunion Playlist on Spotify you should absolutely get around.