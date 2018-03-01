Big River Motel is RCC’s brand new live music outdoor stage and folks; it’s absolutely where you’ll want to be to be every Friday and Saturday this Fringe.

The stage will play host to world class acts like Paces, Motez and Touch Sensitive throughout March, with tickets going for a mere $30 bucko’s. Aka the average cost of a parmi in this town.

But more importantly, heaps of local DJ’S have been added to the line-up, including Fresh 92.7’s Friday night Footwork master Tom Reeve, and former Come Up residents trfk and LL Cool Dre!

So get your butt down to the RCC Fridays and Saturdays for insane local talent, a sensational riverbank atmosphere and also very accessible porta-loo’s. (Crucial)

PS: Tickets to the Big River Motel will also score you entry to the extremely secret VIP club venue Neon Forest ‘til late.

Get around it Fringe-fiends!

Full local line-up:

Yung Kurt

LL Cool Dre

Mr. Knox

trfk.

Tom Reeve

Alfonso Frawls

Matt Smith

Theeves

Sam Lavers

Late Nite Lew

Cord Roy

Ruby

Indiana Stones