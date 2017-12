Ramone Moore of the 36ers on Drive

28 year old US import Ramone Moore joined Ryley for his weekly chat a 36er on Drive!

Moore played his college career at Temple University, before jumping across Europe to play professionally before he moved to Australia last year.

Ryley spoke to Ramone about his time in Adelaide, asked him what it’s like playing in Australia compared to Europe and they spoke about the 36ers upcoming game.

The 36ers play Melbourne United on Christmas Eve at Titanium Security Arena. Tip off is at 2.30pm.