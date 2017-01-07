As Adelaide continues its unstoppable movement into a fresh new future the creation of the new Royal Adelaide Hospital at the West end of North Terrace is helping open up interesting new opportunities right down the other end. The eventual closure of the iconic old Royal Adelaide Hospital means that new developments at the site will soon start to take shape. The vision for the area has been laid out by the SA Government and the Riverbank Authority (you can check all the details here) and a key part of that vision will be short-term activation projects set up by innovative members of the public.

So, what does all this mean? Well, selected areas of the site will be opened up to creative groups and individuals with unique concepts to bring the locations to life during the various redevelopment phases and projects. Maybe you could turn the helipad into a late night, rooftop hangout or a ward into a living art installation? Whatever the concept it should aim to meet the brief as laid out in the current plans.

If you’d be interested in becoming a part of this historic and exciting scheme then now is the time to get involved. You can check out all the details and key criteria on the project pages and if you strike the right balance, their could be long-term opportunities available.

If you are accepted we’d love to hear more about your idea so get in touch.

The redevelopment and activation are coordinated by Renewal SA, The Riverbank Authority and the Government of South Australia.