A little while ago, we announced Hartway as the winner of the Producer’s Series: Songwriter’s Edition. An Adelaide duo comprised of Conor and Jack, the two young 20-somethings had talent, drive, and a few very exciting acid jazz/nu disco inspired releases to their name.

Their time in the brand new ‘SongSpaces‘ at St. Paul’s Creative Centre with their mentors, Luke Million and Oisima, served them well. We were hoping they’d come out of the other side with a decent tune, but they surprised us by creating not one, but two brilliant tunes. We’re very proud to premiere the first of those tunes: ‘Beyond’, featuring Lesley Williams. Have a listen.

If Lesley Williams‘ name rings a bell, it’s because she won the first ever Producer’s Series we did with KLP, Luke Million and James Curd as part of More & More! See, while Hartway, Luke Million and Oisima all have talent for days… they needed a vocalist, and Lesley was happy to help. The result is a brilliant tune that demonstrates just how much Adelaide’s music community can get done when they work together.

‘Beyond’ will preview Hartway’s first ever EP, ‘Motions’. You can celebrate the release of the tune and hear it live for the first time when they headline Rocket Bar & Rooftop on Saturday, March 4! Make sure you’re listening to Fresh in the week leading up to the gig – not only will we be giving away tickets, but ‘Beyond’ will be The Jump – our local tune of the week.

We also can’t forget to thank St. Paul’s Creative Centre and the Music Development Office for their role in this. The SongSpace songwriting rooms are brilliant, and you can get around them yourself as part of the Jon Lemon Artist In Residence Program.

Hartway spoke to Ryley ahead of the premiere – listen below: