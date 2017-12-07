It felt like 8 seconds ago we were all having the best time at the 2017 Fringe, now it’s time to think about what we wanna see and do at the 2018 Fringe…

There’s no better place to sweat in summer than our many awesome fringe venues, and one of your faves is coming back for 2018!

Just announced, Royal Croquet Club is returning to the Riverbank for Adelaide Fringe in 2018.

Situated at Adelaide’s famous Pinky Flat / Tarnda Womma, RCC will again be a buzzing hub for supreme local, national and international Fringe show acts, those much-needed refreshing bevs on a hot Adelaide’s summers night, and a sweet array of awesome food!

RCC Co-founder Stuart Duckworth reckons “Having the RCC continue as a staple of the Adelaide Fringe has always been a goal of ours, so to be able to announce that it is back for the 2018 season is tremendous. I’m very excited to release what we’ve been working on and what’s different in 2018 for all Fringe lovers.”

We’ve had word there’s also gonna be an array of dope performances from international and local headliners, plus some killer bespoke performances from RCC artists, too!

As always, we’re gonna have an absolute s**tload of tickets to give away to all the awesome shows, so make sure you hang around!