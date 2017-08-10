OHYESOHYESOHYESOHYESOHYESOHYES

Adelaide has a Brand New Music Festival, and what an absolutely DELICIOUS line-up it’s dropped *insert starry eyes here*

With a particularly strong showing from the Australians – think Electronica favourites SAFIA, and dance duo PNAU, to emerging artists Vallis Alps and Just a Gent – music lovers are sure in for a treat, as these local artists are joined by English DJ Duke Dumont!

Just imagine this going off live, with you and your besties right in front of the stage :O

Presented by 5/4 Entertainment and Fat Controller, MAKE SURE you sign up for exclusive $59 (plus booking fee) pre-sale tickets, on sale at 9am tomorrow!

General tickets on sale 9am, Monday August 14th, at the website.

Oh. Yeah.