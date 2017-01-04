O’Week should end with a bang. After spending a week finding your way around campus, going to introductory lectures and scoring as much free stationery as you can find, you’ll want to blow off some steam. That’s why Flinders University Student Association throw O’Fiesta: a massive festival in the Flinders Uni Plaza to close out O’Week.

Fresh 92.7 is pretty stoked to be able to announce the huge lineup for this year’s O’Fiesta, starting with an Adelaide artist who’s no stranger to our airwaves.

Tkay Maidza, fresh off of releasing her debut album TKAY, will take to the O’Fiesta stage alongside Aussie faves Ball Park Music! Alex Lahey, Flinders’ own The Vandelays, and Robbie Miller will also play the festival.

O’Fiesta will kick off at 7pm on Friday, 24th Feb. Tickets go on sale via Moshtix from 9am Thursday 5th Jan, and they’re super cheap if you’re a Flinders University student! Suss the poster and all the info below.

Join the voyage and experience what a festival at Flinders University has to offer.

Flinders University Student Association Presents:

Flinders University O’Fiesta 2017

Friday 24th Feb 2017

7pm

Flinders Uni Plaza

BALL PARK MUSIC

TKAY MAIDZA

ALEX LAHEY

ROBBIE MILLER

THE VANDELAYS

Tickets on sale via Moshtix from 9am Thursday 5th Jan.

$10+bf for Flinders University students

$15+bf for other students

$25+bf for the general public