Fancy yourself pretty good on the pitch? This is your chance to kick your way to Brazil, all thanks to the Red Bull’s Neymar Jr’s Five Global Tournament!

Neymar Jr’s Five is fast, fun and technical – the ultimate kick-about with your mates. In its first year the tournament attracted over 65,000 players from 47 countries, and this year its set to be even bigger, with the Neymar Jr’s Five coming to Adelaide!

To celebrate, we sent Brekkie’s Cam and Alex and a few other Freshies to face off against some legendary Adelaide United players in a Neymar Jr’s Five face-off. It totally went better than expected, and you’ll be able to find out how we went on Friday May 5th on Breakfast! Keep your eyes peeled for some video too.

However, this is about you. Reckon you could come up with a better team? Well, you could end up representing Adelaide in the global finals in Brazil – but first, make sure you register your five-person team here.

Each team scores a 4-pack of Red Bull and two training singlets on sign-up. Brush up on your skills and head along to one of the qualifiers happening this month:

May 11th: ICA Stepney

May 19th: Noarlunga Leisure Centre

May 25th: State Final, Mega Courts Windsor Gardens

With three qualifying teams eligible from Adelaide, if you come out on top to make the finals in Melbourne, you could very well be on your way to representing Australia in Brazil, with the chance to become a global champion!

Let’s get an Adelaide team over to Brazil. It’s all thanks to our mates at Red Bull – sign up today and take the first step towards your journey to Brazil!