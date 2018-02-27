Adelaide will be at its busiest with Mad March approaching, I hope that all you Freshies out there are enjoying this time of year and checking out what’s on offer in Adelaide! For us here at Fresh 92.7 its business as usual, we are here to bring you guys the freshest hits from all around the globe so without further a-do here is this week’s bangers!

KLP Feat. Milwaukee Banks – Carried Away

Electro heroine, KLP is back it again dropping another hot single for her fans titled ‘Carried Away’. With a list of hot singles under her belt which include tracks such as ‘Melt’ (2017), ‘Changes’ (2017) and ‘Never Be The Same’ (2017). Co-writing this new single ‘Carried Away’ with Super Cruel, we see KLP deliver her signature vibrant electro-pop vocals with a guest verse from Dylan Thomas of Melbourne duo Milwaukee Banks. The track is an up-beat and bubbly electro-pop tune that will get you grooving with a smile on your face. KLP will be supporting her new single with a national tour, she will be playing in Adelaide on the 24th of April at the Fat Controller so make sure you guys check her out!

Cosmo’s Midnight Feat. Winston Surfshirt – Get To Know

This new track is an all Sydney affair, with production duo Como’s Midnight teaming up with six piece band and fellow statesmen Winston Surfshirt to give you their new single ‘Get To Know’. The new single is nirvana of synths, the track offers listeners a glimpse into the harbour city’s neon strobe-lit night life with a funk-driven track that is guaranteed to heighten any mood and have you celebrating all night! Cosmo’s Midnight have notable singles such as ‘History’ (2017) and ‘Walk With Me Feat. Kuka’ (2015). The duo will also be hitting the festival stages playing nationally with Groovin’ The Moo, they will be in Adelaide with Groovin’ The Moo on April 27th to if your hitting up the festival make sure you go groove along to their beats.

Luke Million Feat. Fluir – Alive

Local Adelaide lad and Australian veteran synth lord Luke Million has teamed up with female indie pop singer Fluir to release his new single ‘Alive’ of his latest EP ‘Come Together’. No stranger to success Luke has already establish an amazing catalogue of tracks with his latest coming of his new EP ‘Come Together’ including tracks ‘Come Together’ (2017) and ‘Back To The Rhythm Feat. Sam Sparro’ (2017). All his single of the EP including ‘Alive’ are massive retro, disco and synthwave sounds, ‘Alive’ combines Luke’s amazing production combined with the pop vocals of Fluir to give you a club style kick/snare combo with synth stabs that will get your body movin and groovin!

Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples & Yugen Blakro – Opps

Rap and Hip Hop superstar Kendrick Lamar has made headlines once again, this time with his new soundtrack inspired by blockbuster movie Black Panther. The new album was curated and produce by Kendrick and his label TDE CEO Anthony Tiffith. The soundtrack is a high production hip hop album that features a wide range of collaborative works and his new single ‘Opps’ is no different. ‘Opps’ features Californian rapper Vince Staples and female South African rapper Yugen Blakrok. Kendrick has had chart top singles such as ‘Humble’ (2017) and ‘King Kunta’ (2015). These singles come off critically acclaimed albums such as ‘G.O.O.D Kid, Mad City’, ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ and ‘DANM’. His new single ‘Opps’ is a high production genre bending hip hop track that pushes the evolution of hip hop. The track features Kendricks voice, but he features more as back-up vocals, this allows the light to shine of the other artists Vince Staples and Yugen Blakrok. For lovers of hip hop this is another future classic from rap/hip hop’s man of the moment right now!

Listen to the full Fresh 92.7 playlist anytime you like from our Spotify account!