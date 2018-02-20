Hey Freshies! It’s that time of the week again where I bring you the latest music hot and fresh out the oven. It’s been a slow music day but the four tunes that I have for you are some straight up bangers! Wrap your ears around these tracks!

GTA, Dillon Francis And Wax Motif Feat. Anna Lunoe – I Can’t Hold On

American DJ duo GTA aka Good Times Ahead have a new four-track EP titled “Death To Genres Vol 3’’. The EP showcases their musical tastes and styles, the EP has a blend of sounds which include funky house grooves, garage punk through to hip hop. Their pimped-out track ‘’I Can’t Hold On’’ features fellow countrymen Dillion Francis, along with Sydney natives Wax Motif and Anna Lunoe. With previous big hits already under their belts which include ‘’Get It All feat. Wax Motif’’ and ‘’Godzilla Feat. Anna Lunoe’’. The new track is a massive clubby dance-floor beat that will have you thrashing this track out over the weekend! Once you done thrashing this absolute banger make sure to check out GTA’s brand new EP as well!

Calvin Harris Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR – Nuh Ready, Nuh Ready

Calvin Harris is no stranger to success, arguably one of the hottest commercial DJ’s right now pumping out chart toppers left and right. He returns after his monstrous success of his 2017 album “Funk Wav Bounce Vol 1” with a brand new original track which also signifies his shift in his sound. With his new track ‘’Nuh Ready, Nuh Ready’’ he joins many other artists who have jumped on the wagon of Jamaican dance-hall which has been rising steadily in recent years. The track features Canadian/Jamaican rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR rapping and singing over the track. Calvin Harris utilises a variety of different sounds for the beat which include synths, drums, horns and a booming bass-line that will ensure that this will be another big club hit for the Scottish DJ. This is a step away from his big sound in 2017 but it showcases his ability to adapt an evolve as an artist, so Freshies get ready to two-step to this track in a club near you!

Dirty South Feat. Anima! – If It All Stops

Relocating from Belgrade (present day Serbia) at 13, Melbourne DJ Dirty South aka Dragen Roganovic has become a major player in the industry since 2015 and his been nominated for two Grammy Awards. Dirty South has worked with some of the best in the industry, he has found success with hits such as ‘’Open Your Heart (with Axwell)’’ and ‘’City Of Dreams (with Alesso)’’. His new track ‘’If It All Stops‘’ sees him team up with DJ duo Anima! to give us melancholy house sound with emotional vocals over a smooth and peaceful groove that will have you in blissful house heaven. It’s a big stadium anthem that will have you swaying and catching the feels along with other house lovers!

Hoodboi Feat. Tkay Maidza – Glide

L.A producer has teamed up with one of Australia’s hottest hip-hop/pop artist in Tkay Maidza to give you this banger of a single titled ‘’Glide’’. We already know the success that of very own Adelaide girl has had with ‘’Bom Bom’’ and ‘’Switch Lanes’’ while Hoodboi has had success with ‘’Palm Reader Feat. Lido’’. ‘’Glide’’ is a sneak peek into the sound that Tkay will be working on for her forthcoming project, the track sees her return to her hip-hop roots with Hoodboi producing a slick synth electronic production that sees her step back from her pop sound. The track is organic, honest and energetic with a great production quality that is punctuated with rapping and vocals from Tkay. This track is a certified banger which will keep you hooked until she releases her new project!

Alison Wonderland – Church

Sydney Producer/DJ Alison Wonderland has just released a single “Church” from her new album titled “Awake”. Having found success with big hits such as “U Don’t Know (with Wayne Coyne)’ and “Happy Place” new single is a definite crowd pleaser. The single is a Digi-pop, beat-laden soundtrack with a swooping synth-pop sound that is complimented with her great pop vocals. The lyrics are meaningful and contrast upbeat tempo of the music. This is going to be a certified hit, if you enjoy this one make sure you check her new album Freshies!

