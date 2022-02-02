Okay Freshies! It’s a bit of a slow music week for us here at Fresh and we only got four tracks for you but these tracks are straight fire! Also it’s Tuesday which means Monday is behind us so that’s a positive because nobody like Mondays. Alright let’s get these tunes rolling!



Young Franco Feat. Scrufizzer – About This Thing

If you’re deep into the Australian electronic music scene or just love Australian music, you would’ve heard of this new talent Young Franco. A DJ who hails from the sunny state of Brisbane, this young DJ has had a stellar year of sold out shows, along with hot tracks such as “Miss You” and “Drop Your Love” which has reached over 15 million streams. This time he returns with UK rapper Scurfizzer to bring you his new single ‘About That Thing’. This new track showcases an evolution in his signature blend of house and grime. Right of the get go, the single doesn’t hold back blasting listeners’ ears with clean percussion and a boppy baseline. Scurfizzer doesn’t disappoint either matching perfectly with Franco’s beat and filing in the quieter parts with a catchy and energetic performance. This track is an energetic, boppy, lively and a tune that sure to get you moving.



Jauz Feat. Rouxn – Meant To Love You

Jauz is a male DJ from L.A. who is known for his heavy bass house tracks. Jauz has had previous hits before such as ‘Deeper Love’ (2015) and ‘Feel The Volume’ (2014). This time he returns teaming up with rising star Rouxn who also hails from L.A. Unlike all his previous tracks, this new single steers in a different direction moving from his usual heavy bass and towards a soulful electro house feel. ‘Meant To Love You’ is also the first single of Jauz’s debut album Bite This! So make sure you look out for more hot tracks to come from him!

Hardwell and KSHMR – Power

Well known EDM DJs/Producers Hardwell (NED) and KSHMR (US) have teamed up to produce Power, a new show stopping big room ballad that sure to please all you EDM fans out there. Both these guys have had success in the pass with big songs like ‘No Holding Back’ feat. Craig David by Hardwell and ‘Clouds’ feat Dillon Francis by KSHMER. With reputations like that they combine to bring you this big atmospheric track which combines excellent production and powerful vocals. Hardwell has also been on a collaborative binge lately, releasing 2 EP’s over the last few months, with each track featuring a different artist. With so much talent, creativeness and work ethic Hardwell continues to churn out banger after banger and ‘Power’ is no exception. Straight up BANGER!

Hayden James Feat. GRAACE – Numb

One of Australia’s most beloved producers, Hayden James hails from the harbour city of Sydney. Hayden has just finished up touring Europe supporting Odesza and returns to give us his new single ‘Numb’ Feat. GRAACE. With previous hit tracks such as ‘Something About You’ (2014) and ‘Just A Lover’ (2016) his back after just over a year break sticking with Hayden’s quality over quantity style. Featuring Sydney-based vocalist GRAACE, ‘Numb” is an excellent arrangement of smooth vocals punctuated by slick synths and a great baseline. The track starts melodically slow but builds into an infection jam that is like butter to your ears. Hayden has garnered worldwide acclaim for remixing songs from well-known DJs such as Duke Dumont and RUFUS. He has also become a festival favourite performing at big festivals like Glastonbury and Latitude. Hayden continues to grow and his new track ‘Numb’ will be on repeat on your playlist for an entire week!

Listen below and follow fresh927adelaide on Spotify for the latest and best electronic music!