June 30 2017. Put that in your diary kids, because Scottish Producer/DJ/Singer/Songwriter/general Hottie Calvin Harris is FINALLY unleashing his brand-spanking new album onto the public.

The Official Release Date of FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL. 1, his highly anticipated new studio album, was announced through an unbelievably exciting trailer, with pre-orders already available!

With a plethora of guesting artists that reads more like an Artist of the Year nominees list than featuring collaborators, we literally can’t even deal with all this excitement!!

These include, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, John Legend, Khalid, Migos, Schoolboy Q, Young Thug, Snoop Doggy Dog – AND THAT’S NOT EVEN ALL OF THEM! What?!?!

Already spawning two of 2017’s biggest hits, Slide and now Heatstroke, this promises to be one of his best albums yet! And while the end of June can seem a life-time away, in the meantime, let’s enjoy the latest offering, Rollin, from his forthcoming album together:



