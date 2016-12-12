After an extensive search, we’re proud to announce the winners of The Jump Start to Adelaide’s NYE: Nakatomi!

Hamish and Emily formed Nakatomi a few years ago, nearly winning the first ever competition we did for Adelaide’s NYE back in 2014. Since then they’ve grown from strength to strength, thanks to tracks like ‘Alive’ and their newie ‘Wild Romance,’ as well as live appearances at the Clipsal 500, Futuresounds and support slots for Miami Horror, Nicole Millar and more.

On-stage, Nakatomi play as a 3-piece involving synths, drums, bass and vocals. If the tracks themselves aren’t enough to get you up and moving, Em’s powerful stage presence will.

We’re thrilled that these guys will get to play to over 40,000 people at Adelaide’s New Year’s Eve event at Elder Park. It wasn’t an easy choice either – the entire Top 10 was extremely strong and we’re looking forward to seeing what some of the other entrants will do in 2017!

Nakatomi will take the stage December 31 at Elder Park. They’ll open the proceedings from 7pm, before a bevy of talented local acts including Electric Fields bring it home.

Listen to Nakatomi’s latest single ‘Wild Romance’ below.