In a first for SA leading ticket retailer Moshtix and government group Music SA have jointly announced an exciting new venture for female South Australian music creatives. The scholarship, for a Certificate IV in Music Business, will be funded by Moshtix and organised by Music SA.

The focus on female music creativity has been prompted by recent analysis of the music industry and how it is made up. On analysis of the facts and figures it has become clear that females, although being huge music consumers and of equal skill and creativity are being left behind somewhat. Here’s some quick analysis of what the numbers showed up:

According to the Australia Council for the Arts, 80% of songwriters are men. 70% of music teachers are women.

1 in 5 musicians (21.5%) registered with APRA (royalties collection agency) in Australia are women.

30% of public board members on peak music industry bodies are women.

Out of 225 artist managers surveyed in 2016 102 were women.

80% of independent record labels in Australia are managed by men.

Music Victoria research in 2016 has shown that the confidence gap between men and women applies widely.

Women often face a significant amount of unwanted sexual attention when attending music events.

To redress some of this imbalance and to boost some of the inequality the exclusively female scholarship will be offered for the first time for the full-time Certificate IV in Music Business course commencing in March 2018 through Music SA, located at the St Paul’s Creative Centre in the CBD.

Applications will be opening in September 2017 via the Music SA website.