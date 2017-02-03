Mitch Creek returns for 3 @ 3:30 chatting to Ryley about three tracks he selected off our Summer Playlist, from artist Avicii, Sidney Samson and Fat Boy Slim. After sitting out on the sidelines for two months, the 36ers Captain made an immediate impact on the team on his return, and Ryley chats about how hard it was to sit and watch from the sidelines. The 36ers host the Zealand Breakers this Saturday the 4th of February at Titanium Security Arena. Tip-offs at 5pm. head to the Adelaide 36ers website for more info.