The never ending line of talent continue with rising stars Mio and their latest track Running. Recently featured on our local spotlight show Fresh Air and chosen as Tune of the Week by Caroline this is one that is surely worth watching. With a solid, chunky bassline and innovative use of wood percussion sounds this one flows smoothly and really shows off Mio’s vocal talents to great effect. So, in summary, it’s a great choon produced by some great local talent and, best of all, its available as a free download!

Go get it now. Listen below or grab it free here.